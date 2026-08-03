Consolidated Water (CWCO) to Announce Earnings on Monday

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect Consolidated Water to announce earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $30.60 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 13.50%.The company had revenue of $29.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.90 million. On average, analysts expect Consolidated Water to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Consolidated Water Stock Performance

CWCO traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $29.52. 9,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,505. The business's fifty day moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average is $32.81. Consolidated Water has a fifty-two week low of $28.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.24 million, a P/E ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.51.

Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Consolidated Water's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 1,467.3% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 335.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,512 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CWCO shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Consolidated Water from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Consolidated Water from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Consolidated Water

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. is a developer, operator and manufacturer of water treatment and desalination systems. The company designs, engineers, builds and operates reverse-osmosis desalination plants and water treatment facilities, offering both turnkey project delivery and ongoing operations and maintenance services. Its product portfolio includes modular desalination units, water distribution systems, filtration membranes and associated equipment for potable water production.

Consolidated Water serves municipalities, resorts, commercial enterprises and private customers in the Caribbean and the southeastern United States.

Further Reading

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