Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Lowered to $139.00 at Barclays

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $170.00 to $139.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Barclays's price target points to a potential upside of 2.09% from the stock's previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets set a $174.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday. Evercore set a $175.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $167.89.

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Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $136.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.47 and a 200 day moving average of $150.16. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $126.45 and a 12 month high of $178.13.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.69 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 18.87%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2027 guidance at 11.200-11.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 4,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $631,258.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,109 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,304,773.16. This represents a 32.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company's stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,409,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 69.9% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,347 shares of the company's stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,732 shares of the company's stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Constellation Brands this week:

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company's beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on‑premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply‑chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

Further Reading

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