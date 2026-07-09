Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU - Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2,707.06 and traded as high as C$2,829.26. Constellation Software shares last traded at C$2,788.32, with a volume of 41,429 shares changing hands.

Get Constellation Software alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSU. TD raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,100.00 to C$4,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,900.00 to C$3,800.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,080.00 to C$4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,500.00 to C$3,185.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,500.00 to C$4,250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$3,823.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Constellation Software

Constellation Software Stock Down 2.1%

The firm has a market cap of C$59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2,733.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$2,707.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.18.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$24.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.42 billion during the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 20.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Software Inc. will post 55.4616354 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Software

In other Constellation Software news, Director Jamal Nizam Baksh sold 285 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2,754.86, for a total transaction of C$785,135.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,307 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$3,600,602.02. The trade was a 17.90% decrease in their position. 5.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software is an international provider of market-leading software and services to a number of industries. Our mission is to acquire, manage and build market-leading software businesses that develop specialized, mission-critical software solutions to address the specific needs of our particular industries. Our company was founded in 1995 to assemble a portfolio of vertical market software companies that have the potential to be leaders in their particular market. Since then, we have grown rapidly through a combination of acquisitions and organic growth, and established a strong constellation of companies with a large, diverse customer base.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Constellation Software, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Constellation Software wasn't on the list.

While Constellation Software currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here