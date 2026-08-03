Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Director Jean-Christophe Deslarzes Acquires 1,490 Shares

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM - Get Free Report) Director Jean-Christophe Deslarzes bought 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.24 per share, for a total transaction of $40,587.60. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 43,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,185,348.60. The trade was a 3.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

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Constellium Stock Performance

CSTM stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.42. 2,123,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,810. Constellium SE has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $36.99. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.57. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 5.69%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellium

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellium by 35.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,935,766 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $103,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,400 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Constellium by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,657,915 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $87,802,000 after buying an additional 393,640 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,982 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $76,436,000 after acquiring an additional 755,918 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,728,118 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $70,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Constellium by 620.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,228,027 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $79,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,260 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSTM shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price target on shares of Constellium and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Constellium from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Constellium from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Constellium from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $39.00 target price on Constellium in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Constellium

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance aluminum products and solutions. The company serves key markets including aerospace, automotive, and packaging, offering advanced rolled and extruded aluminum sheet, plate and structural components. Its product portfolio encompasses precision-engineered parts for commercial and military aircraft, automotive body structures and closures, beverage and specialty packaging, as well as industrial and structural applications.

Established in 2011 through the consolidation of Rio Tinto Alcan's rolled-products and engineered-products businesses, Constellium has built a reputation for innovation in lightweighting and sustainability.

Further Reading

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