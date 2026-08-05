Contango ORE (CTGO) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Contango ORE (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.0750) per share and revenue of $71.90 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET.

Contango ORE (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.99). On average, analysts expect Contango ORE to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Contango ORE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. Contango ORE has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business's 50 day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.52 million, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of -0.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Contango ORE to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $33.50.

View Our Latest Report on Contango ORE

Insider Activity at Contango ORE

In other Contango ORE news, CEO Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van purchased 4,111 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $62,651.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 555,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,025.24. This trade represents a 0.75% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Contango ORE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Contango ORE in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Contango ORE by 141.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,264 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Contango ORE by 435.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Contango ORE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Contango ORE by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Contango ORE Company Profile

Contango ORE Royalty Trust (NYSE American: CTGO) is a grantor royalty trust that holds net overriding royalty interests in oil and gas properties. As a non‐operating entity, the trust itself does not engage in exploration, drilling or production activities but instead receives a percentage of revenues generated by producing wells. This structure offers investors exposure to commodity price movements and production volumes without the direct capital expenditure or operational risks associated with upstream oil and gas companies.

The trust's assets consist primarily of royalty interests in offshore leases located on the continental shelf of the Gulf of Mexico.

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