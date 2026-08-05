Go Pro
→ ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow! (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Contango ORE (CTGO) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Contango ORE logo with Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Contango ORE is expected to report Q2 2026 results before the market opens on August 12. Analysts forecast a loss of $0.075 per share on revenue of approximately $71.90 million, with an earnings call scheduled for August 13.
  • The company’s previous quarter fell well short of expectations, reporting a loss of $0.83 per share versus the consensus estimate of $0.16 in earnings. Analysts project earnings of $1 per share for the current fiscal year and $4 for the next.
  • CTGO shares opened at $16.76, near the lower end of their 52-week range of $14.50 to $34.38. Despite the stock’s decline, analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus with an average price target of $33.50, and the CEO recently purchased additional shares.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Contango ORE (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.0750) per share and revenue of $71.90 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET.

Contango ORE (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.99). On average, analysts expect Contango ORE to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Contango ORE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. Contango ORE has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business's 50 day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.52 million, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of -0.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Contango ORE to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $33.50.

View Our Latest Report on Contango ORE

Insider Activity at Contango ORE

In other Contango ORE news, CEO Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van purchased 4,111 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $62,651.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 555,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,025.24. This trade represents a 0.75% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Contango ORE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Contango ORE in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Contango ORE by 141.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,264 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Contango ORE by 435.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Contango ORE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Contango ORE by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Contango ORE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Contango ORE Royalty Trust (NYSE American: CTGO) is a grantor royalty trust that holds net overriding royalty interests in oil and gas properties. As a non‐operating entity, the trust itself does not engage in exploration, drilling or production activities but instead receives a percentage of revenues generated by producing wells. This structure offers investors exposure to commodity price movements and production volumes without the direct capital expenditure or operational risks associated with upstream oil and gas companies.

The trust's assets consist primarily of royalty interests in offshore leases located on the continental shelf of the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Contango ORE (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat
Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed.
Add As Preferred Source

Should You Invest $1,000 in Contango ORE Right Now?

Before you consider Contango ORE, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Contango ORE wasn't on the list.

While Contango ORE currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Summer 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
The end may be near for these iconic stocks
The end may be near for these iconic stocks
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 3, 2026
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
System Upgrade: First Internet Bancorp Options Surge
System Upgrade: First Internet Bancorp Options Surge
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 4, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
By MarketBeat | August 1, 2026

Recent Videos

The Global Monetary Reset Has Begun (Japan Is Just the Start)
The Global Monetary Reset Has Begun (Japan Is Just the Start)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The market reset AGAIN. Here‘s where the money‘s moving this week.
The market reset AGAIN. Here's where the money's moving this week.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines