Contango ORE (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Contango ORE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO - Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.12 and traded as low as $22.63. Contango ORE shares last traded at $23.61, with a volume of 376,628 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CTGO. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Contango ORE from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Contango ORE in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CTGO

Contango ORE Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company's 50 day moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average is $25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $397.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of -0.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael Aaron Clark sold 10,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $180,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,798 shares in the company, valued at $713,180.16. This trade represents a 20.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Gregory Larimer sold 2,775 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $49,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 12,793 shares in the company, valued at $229,250.56. This trade represents a 17.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 34,471 shares of company stock worth $617,720 in the last three months. 14.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Contango ORE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Contango ORE by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,104 shares of the company's stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Contango ORE by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Contango ORE during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Contango ORE by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the company's stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Contango ORE by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Contango ORE

Contango ORE Royalty Trust (NYSE American: CTGO) is a grantor royalty trust that holds net overriding royalty interests in oil and gas properties. As a non‐operating entity, the trust itself does not engage in exploration, drilling or production activities but instead receives a percentage of revenues generated by producing wells. This structure offers investors exposure to commodity price movements and production volumes without the direct capital expenditure or operational risks associated with upstream oil and gas companies.

The trust's assets consist primarily of royalty interests in offshore leases located on the continental shelf of the Gulf of Mexico.

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