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Context Therapeutics (CNTX) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Context Therapeutics logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Context Therapeutics is expected to report Q2 2026 results before the market opens on August 5, with analysts forecasting a loss of $0.10 per share. The earnings call is scheduled for August 6 at 4:00 p.m. ET.
  • The company reported a smaller-than-expected loss of $0.09 per share in the prior quarter, compared with the consensus estimate of a $0.12 loss.
  • CNTX shares opened at $0.59, near their 52-week low of $0.55, while analyst sentiment remains a consensus “Moderate Buy” with a $6.17 price target; however, recent ratings include sell and strong-sell downgrades.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect Context Therapeutics to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Context Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNTX opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.75. Context Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $3.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Context Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Context Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,607 shares of the company's stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Context Therapeutics by 858.8% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 101,605 shares of the company's stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 91,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $100,000. 14.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNTX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Context Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Context Therapeutics from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CNTX

Context Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Context Therapeutics NASDAQ: CNTX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of precision therapies for genetically defined patient populations in oncology. The company's research model centers on identifying novel targets and designing small-molecule and biologic candidates that address key drivers of tumor growth and resistance. Context Therapeutics leverages a biomarker-driven approach to maximize the probability of clinical response, tailoring its development programs to specific molecular subgroups within solid tumors.

With a pipeline advancing through early clinical trials, Context Therapeutics emphasizes strategic collaborations and academic partnerships to accelerate the translation of laboratory findings into patient-focused studies.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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