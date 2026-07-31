Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.1667.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNTX. Wall Street Zen lowered Context Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Context Therapeutics from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 17th.

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Context Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Context Therapeutics stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95. The company has a market cap of $55.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.75. Context Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $3.62.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that Context Therapeutics will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Context Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNTX. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Context Therapeutics by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,607 shares of the company's stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP grew its position in Context Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 7,432,906 shares of the company's stock worth $10,926,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.03% of the company's stock.

About Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics NASDAQ: CNTX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of precision therapies for genetically defined patient populations in oncology. The company's research model centers on identifying novel targets and designing small-molecule and biologic candidates that address key drivers of tumor growth and resistance. Context Therapeutics leverages a biomarker-driven approach to maximize the probability of clinical response, tailoring its development programs to specific molecular subgroups within solid tumors.

With a pipeline advancing through early clinical trials, Context Therapeutics emphasizes strategic collaborations and academic partnerships to accelerate the translation of laboratory findings into patient-focused studies.

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