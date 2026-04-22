Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

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A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNTX. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Context Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Context Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Context Therapeutics from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNTX

Context Therapeutics Stock Up 4.9%

CNTX opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. Context Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $3.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.82.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Context Therapeutics will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Context Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,607 shares of the company's stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP raised its holdings in Context Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 7,432,906 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,926,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Context Therapeutics by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 92,804 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 14.03% of the company's stock.

About Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics NASDAQ: CNTX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of precision therapies for genetically defined patient populations in oncology. The company's research model centers on identifying novel targets and designing small-molecule and biologic candidates that address key drivers of tumor growth and resistance. Context Therapeutics leverages a biomarker-driven approach to maximize the probability of clinical response, tailoring its development programs to specific molecular subgroups within solid tumors.

With a pipeline advancing through early clinical trials, Context Therapeutics emphasizes strategic collaborations and academic partnerships to accelerate the translation of laboratory findings into patient-focused studies.

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