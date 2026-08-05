Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05), FiscalAI reports.

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Context Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNTX traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $0.69. 2,320,160 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,293,434. Context Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $3.62. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNTX has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Context Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on Context Therapeutics from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Context Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Context Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNTX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Context Therapeutics by 858.8% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 101,605 shares of the company's stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 91,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Context Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,607 shares of the company's stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.03% of the company's stock.

About Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics NASDAQ: CNTX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of precision therapies for genetically defined patient populations in oncology. The company's research model centers on identifying novel targets and designing small-molecule and biologic candidates that address key drivers of tumor growth and resistance. Context Therapeutics leverages a biomarker-driven approach to maximize the probability of clinical response, tailoring its development programs to specific molecular subgroups within solid tumors.

With a pipeline advancing through early clinical trials, Context Therapeutics emphasizes strategic collaborations and academic partnerships to accelerate the translation of laboratory findings into patient-focused studies.

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