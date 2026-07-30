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Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Contineum Therapeutics logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Contineum Therapeutics reported quarterly EPS of ($0.40), beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06.
  • Shares rose 9.5% to $15.75 during Thursday trading, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $589 million.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00; institutional investors have also recently initiated or increased positions.
  • Interested in Contineum Therapeutics? Here are five stocks we like better.

Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06, FiscalAI reports.

Contineum Therapeutics Trading Up 9.5%

CTNM stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.75. The company had a trading volume of 337,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,381. Contineum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $588.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTNM. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Contineum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Contineum Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Contineum Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Contineum Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Contineum Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Contineum Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Contineum Therapeutics by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,236 shares of the company's stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Contineum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Contineum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Marex Group plc bought a new stake in Contineum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

About Contineum Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS). The company also develops PIPE-307, a novel, small molecule selective inhibitor of the muscarinic type 1 M1 receptor to treat depression and relapse remitting MS; and CTX-343, a peripherally-restricted LPA1R antagonist.

Read More

Earnings History for Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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