Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06, FiscalAI reports.

Get Contineum Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Contineum Therapeutics Trading Up 9.5%

CTNM stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.75. The company had a trading volume of 337,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,381. Contineum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $588.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTNM. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Contineum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Contineum Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Contineum Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Contineum Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Contineum Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Contineum Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Contineum Therapeutics by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,236 shares of the company's stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Contineum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Contineum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Marex Group plc bought a new stake in Contineum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

About Contineum Therapeutics

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS). The company also develops PIPE-307, a novel, small molecule selective inhibitor of the muscarinic type 1 M1 receptor to treat depression and relapse remitting MS; and CTX-343, a peripherally-restricted LPA1R antagonist.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Contineum Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Contineum Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Contineum Therapeutics currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here