Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (VLRS) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion to announce earnings of ($0.97) per share and revenue of $845.9390 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 10:30 AM ET.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $770.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.60 million. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion had a negative return on equity of 50.26% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. On average, analysts expect Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLRS opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $918.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.72. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Dean Donovan sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $377,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,946,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,213,217. This trade represents a 1.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional Trading of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion during the third quarter worth about $146,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in the second quarter worth about $214,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $7.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $7.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $8.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on VLRS

About Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion

Controladora Vuela Compañia de Aviacion, SAB de CV NYSE: VLRS is a Mexico-based airline holding company whose primary business is the operation of low-cost scheduled air transportation services. Through its principal operating subsidiary, Volaris, the company provides passenger and cargo flights on domestic and international routes. Its business model emphasizes unbundled ancillary services and point-to-point operations designed to offer competitive fares across its network.

Volaris serves more than 120 routes linking major metropolitan areas and secondary cities in Mexico, the United States and Central America.

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