Go Pro
→ Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside) (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Receives "Buy" Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
ConvaTec Group logo with Healthcare background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Deutsche Bank reaffirmed its “Buy” rating on ConvaTec Group and set a GBX 315 price target, implying 39.13% potential upside from the current price.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive, with eight Buy ratings and one Hold rating; the consensus is “Moderate Buy” with an average target price of GBX 306.
  • ConvaTec shares fell 1.3% to GBX 226.40, while insider Jonny Mason purchased 50,000 shares worth £100,500.
  • Interested in ConvaTec Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 315 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.13% from the company's current price.

CTEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 307 to GBX 294 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 375 price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 340 price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 300 price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an "add" rating and set a GBX 270 price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConvaTec Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 306.

View Our Latest Report on CTEC

ConvaTec Group Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of LON CTEC traded down GBX 3 during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 226.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,839,836,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,635,801. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 211.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 221.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.96. ConvaTec Group has a 12 month low of GBX 193 and a 12 month high of GBX 259.30. The company has a market capitalization of £4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jonny Mason purchased 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 201 per share, for a total transaction of £100,500. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

About ConvaTec Group

(Get Free Report)

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns. It also provides ostomy care solutions, including devices, accessories, and services for people with a stoma resulting from colorectal cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, and bladder cancer.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat
Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed.
Add As Preferred Source

Should You Invest $1,000 in ConvaTec Group Right Now?

Before you consider ConvaTec Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ConvaTec Group wasn't on the list.

While ConvaTec Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 3, 2026
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
System Upgrade: First Internet Bancorp Options Surge
System Upgrade: First Internet Bancorp Options Surge
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 4, 2026
tc pixel
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
By MarketBeat | August 1, 2026
Microsoft Just Flipped the AI Spending Narrative Overnight
Microsoft Just Flipped the AI Spending Narrative Overnight
By Chris Markoch | July 30, 2026

Recent Videos

The Global Monetary Reset Has Begun (Japan Is Just the Start)
The Global Monetary Reset Has Begun (Japan Is Just the Start)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The market reset AGAIN. Here‘s where the money‘s moving this week.
The market reset AGAIN. Here's where the money's moving this week.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines