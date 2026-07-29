Copa (CPA) Projected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Copa (NYSE:CPA - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Copa to post earnings of $1.88 per share and revenue of $1.0786 billion for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Copa (NYSE:CPA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The transportation company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.73. Copa had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 18.76%.The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Copa to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Copa Price Performance

NYSE CPA traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.14. The stock had a trading volume of 20,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,896. Copa has a 52-week low of $107.44 and a 52-week high of $160.46. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Copa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Copa's payout ratio is presently 39.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copa

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 428.4% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 258,251 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $31,148,000 after buying an additional 209,381 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Copa by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 229,076 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $27,219,000 after acquiring an additional 138,700 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Copa by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 547,618 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $65,068,000 after acquiring an additional 136,719 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Copa by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,554 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $31,488,000 after acquiring an additional 122,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Copa in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,875,000. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPA has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Copa in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Copa in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Copa from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Copa from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $171.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPA

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA NYSE: CPA is a Panama‐based aviation holding company that provides passenger and cargo air transportation across the Americas and the Caribbean. Through its principal subsidiary, Copa Airlines, the company operates a modern fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, offering scheduled flights that connect passengers through its Tocumen International Airport hub in Panama City. The company also offers dedicated cargo services under the Copa Cargo brand, leveraging belly hold capacity on its passenger flights to transport freight throughout its network.

The roots of Copa Holdings trace back to 1947, when Compañía Panameña de Aviación began operations as the flag carrier of Panama.

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