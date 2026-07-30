COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Sets New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.90 and last traded at $38.0430, with a volume of 1356064 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.24.

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COPT Defense Properties News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting COPT Defense Properties this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations. COPT Defense reported second-quarter adjusted FFO of approximately $0.40 per share, ahead of the $0.33 analyst consensus, while revenue of $197.4 million topped estimates of $189.4 million. Earnings also increased from the prior-year period. COPT Defense Properties Beat Expectations And Raised Guidance

COPT Defense reported second-quarter adjusted FFO of approximately $0.40 per share, ahead of the $0.33 analyst consensus, while revenue of $197.4 million topped estimates of $189.4 million. Earnings also increased from the prior-year period. Positive Sentiment: Management raised or reaffirmed an improved full-year outlook. COPT is targeting 2026 FFO of $2.78 per share at the midpoint, with third-quarter guidance of $0.37 to $0.39 per share. The outlook reflects continued operating momentum and demand for defense-related office and research facilities. COPT Defense Targets 2026 FFO Midpoint

COPT is targeting 2026 FFO of $2.78 per share at the midpoint, with third-quarter guidance of $0.37 to $0.39 per share. The outlook reflects continued operating momentum and demand for defense-related office and research facilities. Positive Sentiment: Defense-driven demand supports growth visibility. The company highlighted expansion at Redstone Gateway and a strong development and leasing pipeline tied to U.S. government and defense tenants. This could support occupancy, rent growth and long-term funds-from-operations growth. COPT Defense Properties Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

The company highlighted expansion at Redstone Gateway and a strong development and leasing pipeline tied to U.S. government and defense tenants. This could support occupancy, rent growth and long-term funds-from-operations growth. Positive Sentiment: BTIG initiated coverage with a Buy rating. Analyst Tom Catherwood cited the FFO beat, higher guidance and defense-related development pipeline as reasons to support a higher valuation and a positive growth outlook. BTIG Initiates Buy on COPT Defense Properties

Analyst Tom Catherwood cited the FFO beat, higher guidance and defense-related development pipeline as reasons to support a higher valuation and a positive growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation is becoming a consideration. Following the earnings-driven rally, market commentary questioned whether CDP is fully priced. Investors may therefore require additional FFO growth or further guidance increases to push the shares materially higher. Is the Stock Fully Priced?

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Friday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $35.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CDP

COPT Defense Properties Trading Down 0.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company's 50 day moving average price is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.77.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $197.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.36 million. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. COPT Defense Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.430 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.390 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. COPT Defense Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other COPT Defense Properties news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,922 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $126,994.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $123,141.14. The trade was a 50.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 299,934 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 181,935 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 457,210 shares of the company's stock worth $12,710,000 after buying an additional 318,493 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 196,540 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 39,524 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 117,017 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 38,070 shares during the period.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT Defense Properties NYSE: CDP is a real estate investment trust organized to own, lease and manage healthcare and life science facilities serving the United States federal government, with a particular focus on Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs tenants. The company was formed in 2016 through a spin-off from Corporate Office Properties Trust, enabling it to concentrate exclusively on medical office buildings and specialized research facilities situated on or near military and federal research campuses.

The company's portfolio comprises purpose-built, Class A medical office and outpatient specialty clinics, as well as life science laboratories.

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