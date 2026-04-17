Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Shares Up 22% - What's Next?

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Cora Gold Stock Up 22.0%

Cora Gold Limited ( LON:CORA Get Free Report ) rose 22% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 13 and last traded at GBX 12.50. Approximately 647,609 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 625,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.25.

The firm's 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8.15. The company has a market cap of £62.78 million, a P/E ratio of -43.10 and a beta of 0.61.

About Cora Gold

Cora Gold Ltd AIM: CORA is a gold developer focused on delivering long-term value to shareholders through advancing proven gold deposits in West Africa towards production. Led by a team with a track record in making multi-million-ounce gold discoveries that have been developed into operating mines, the Company has two de-risked project areas within known gold belts in Mali and Senegal. The Company's most advanced project is the Sanankoro Gold Project in the Yanfolila Gold Belt, south Mali, where a mine with low capital and operating costs based around high recovery, low strip ratio, free-digging oxide ore is approaching construction readiness.

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