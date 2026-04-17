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Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Shares Up 22% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Cora Gold logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares jumped 22% in mid-day trading to as high as GBX 13 (last GBX 12.50) from a prior close of GBX 10.25, on about 647,609 shares traded—roughly 4% above average volume.
  • Cora Gold is a West Africa-focused gold developer with de‑risked projects in Mali and Senegal; its most advanced asset, the Sanankoro Gold Project in southern Mali, is approaching construction readiness.
  • Valuation and technicals: market cap ~£62.8M, P/E is negative (-43.10), and the stock is trading well above its 50‑day (GBX 8.98) and 200‑day (GBX 8.15) moving averages.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA - Get Free Report) rose 22% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 13 and last traded at GBX 12.50. Approximately 647,609 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 625,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.25.

Cora Gold Stock Up 22.0%

The firm's 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8.15. The company has a market cap of £62.78 million, a P/E ratio of -43.10 and a beta of 0.61.

About Cora Gold

(Get Free Report)

Cora Gold Ltd AIM: CORA is a gold developer focused on delivering long-term value to shareholders through advancing proven gold deposits in West Africa towards production. Led by a team with a track record in making multi-million-ounce gold discoveries that have been developed into operating mines, the Company has two de-risked project areas within known gold belts in Mali and Senegal. The Company's most advanced project is the Sanankoro Gold Project in the Yanfolila Gold Belt, south Mali, where a mine with low capital and operating costs based around high recovery, low strip ratio, free-digging oxide ore is approaching construction readiness.

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