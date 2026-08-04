Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.30) per share for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 14, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts: Sign Up

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.4%

Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $9.40. The company's stock had a trading volume of 103,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,456. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $20.56. The firm has a market cap of $174.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Corbus Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: CRBP Gives a Bold Buy Signal

In other news, Director John Kenneth Jenkins sold 4,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $37,968.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,319.03. This represents a 55.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nishant C. Saxena bought 9,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.58 per share, with a total value of $68,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 75,300 shares in the company, valued at $570,774. This represents a 13.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,238 shares of company stock valued at $73,073. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Velan Capital Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the third quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 61,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corbus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corbus Pharmaceuticals

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for rare, life-threatening inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead investigational therapy, lenabasum, is a synthetic, oral cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) agonist designed to resolve chronic inflammation by harnessing the body's innate resolution pathways. Corbus operates by advancing small-molecule compounds through preclinical and clinical studies to address unmet medical needs in autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

Lenabasum is currently under evaluation in a Phase 3 clinical trial for diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis (dcSSc) and in a Phase 2 study for cystic fibrosis–related inflammation.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Corbus Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Corbus Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Corbus Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here