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Corby Spirit and Wine (TSE:CSW.A) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 9, 2026
Corby Spirit and Wine logo with Consumer Defensive background
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Key Points

  • Corby Spirit and Wine shares moved above their 50-day moving average, trading as high as C$15.77 and last changing hands at C$15.73. The stock’s 50-day average is C$15.32, a technical sign that may interest traders.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive, with Acumen Capital assigning a Buy rating and a C$22.00 price target. MarketBeat data shows a consensus rating of Buy with the same average target.
  • The company recently paid a quarterly dividend of C$0.24 per share, equal to an annualized yield of about 6.1%. Corby Spirit and Wine also reported quarterly EPS of C$0.27 and revenue of C$58.27 million.
  • Interested in Corby Spirit and Wine? Here are five stocks we like better.

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.32 and traded as high as C$15.77. Corby Spirit and Wine shares last traded at C$15.73, with a volume of 8,523 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Acumen Capital set a C$22.00 price target on Corby Spirit and Wine and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corby Spirit and Wine presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$22.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$447.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.76.

Corby Spirit and Wine (TSE:CSW.A - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Corby Spirit and Wine had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 10.41%.The business had revenue of C$58.27 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corby Spirit and Wine Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Corby Spirit and Wine's payout ratio is currently 80.17%.

Corby Spirit and Wine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd is a Canadian manufacturer, marketer and importer of spirits and wines. The company derives its revenues from the sale of its owned-brands in Canada and other international markets, as well as earning commissions from the representation of selected non-owned brands in the Canadian marketplace. The company also supplements these primary sources of revenue with other ancillary activities incidental to its core business, such as logistics fees. The company has two reportable segments: Case Goods and Commissions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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