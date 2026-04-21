Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.6667.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Truist Financial upgraded Corcept Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

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Corcept Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of CORT stock opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.43. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $91.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.51 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $202.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $254.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Corcept Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Corcept Therapeutics this week:

Negative Sentiment: Levi & Korsinsky notified shareholders of a class action against Corcept and a filing deadline; the notice is aimed at recruiting a lead plaintiff to pursue securities claims. Levi & Korsinsky Notice

Levi & Korsinsky notified shareholders of a class action against Corcept and a filing deadline; the notice is aimed at recruiting a lead plaintiff to pursue securities claims. Negative Sentiment: Hagens Berman alerted investors to a securities class action tied to the relacorilant failure, FDA rejection and a federal court patent loss, stressing an April 21 lead‑plaintiff deadline and defining a class period (Oct 31, 2024–Dec 30, 2025). Hagens Berman Alert

Hagens Berman alerted investors to a securities class action tied to the relacorilant failure, FDA rejection and a federal court patent loss, stressing an April 21 lead‑plaintiff deadline and defining a class period (Oct 31, 2024–Dec 30, 2025). Negative Sentiment: Bragar Eagel & Squire urged investors to contact the firm before the April 21 deadline, signaling additional plaintiff recruitment and emphasizing potential investor losses during the same class period. Bragar Eagel & Squire Notice

Bragar Eagel & Squire urged investors to contact the firm before the April 21 deadline, signaling additional plaintiff recruitment and emphasizing potential investor losses during the same class period. Negative Sentiment: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman announced that a class action has been filed against Corcept and certain officers for alleged federal securities law violations covering the Oct 31, 2024–Dec 30, 2025 period. Bronstein Notice

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman announced that a class action has been filed against Corcept and certain officers for alleged federal securities law violations covering the Oct 31, 2024–Dec 30, 2025 period. Negative Sentiment: Frank R. Cruz (PRNews) publicized opportunities for shareholders to seek lead‑plaintiff status in a securities fraud suit, adding to the number of firms recruiting claimants. Frank R. Cruz Notice

Frank R. Cruz (PRNews) publicized opportunities for shareholders to seek lead‑plaintiff status in a securities fraud suit, adding to the number of firms recruiting claimants. Negative Sentiment: DJS Law Group and Rosen Law Firm issued similar alerts encouraging affected investors to act before the April 21 deadline; multiple simultaneous firm actions raise the likelihood of consolidated litigation and media attention. DJS Lawsuit Notice Rosen Notice

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.14 per share, with a total value of $3,314,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,146,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,999,351.34. This represents a 9.55% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Guyer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $819,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,231 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $91,404.07. This trade represents a 89.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,668,569. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,673,000. OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,251 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 438.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,797 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 53,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that modulate the effects of cortisol, a hormone implicated in a range of severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. The company's scientific platform centers on selectively targeting the glucocorticoid receptor to counteract the harmful consequences of excess cortisol, a strategy designed to address diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

The company's flagship marketed product, Korlym (mifepristone), is approved in the United States for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to Cushing's syndrome in patients who have type 2 diabetes or glucose intolerance and are not candidates for surgery.

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