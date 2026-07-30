Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $107.25 and last traded at $111.2780, with a volume of 53423 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.95.

The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.34. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.14%.The firm had revenue of $256.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics's quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

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Corcept Therapeutics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Corcept Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations. Corcept reported revenue of $256.1 million, up 31.7% year over year and well above the approximately $221 million consensus estimate. Adjusted earnings were $0.36 per share, surpassing expectations that ranged from a small loss to $0.02 per share and improving from $0.29 a year earlier. Operating profit rose 54.8% to $41.3 million. Corcept Therapeutics Announces Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Corcept reported revenue of $256.1 million, up 31.7% year over year and well above the approximately $221 million consensus estimate. Adjusted earnings were $0.36 per share, surpassing expectations that ranged from a small loss to $0.02 per share and improving from $0.29 a year earlier. Operating profit rose 54.8% to $41.3 million. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 revenue outlook. Corcept now expects full-year revenue of approximately $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion, above the roughly $1.0 billion analyst consensus. Management cited continued momentum in its oncology and Cushing’s syndrome businesses. Corcept Therapeutics Shares Surge After Hours Following Q2 Results and Raised Guidance

Corcept now expects full-year revenue of approximately $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion, above the roughly $1.0 billion analyst consensus. Management cited continued momentum in its oncology and Cushing’s syndrome businesses. Positive Sentiment: The company maintained financial flexibility. Corcept ended the quarter with $111 million in cash and equivalents, generated $33.5 million in operating cash flow, and reported modest capital spending, supporting continued investment in its pipeline and commercial operations. Corcept Therapeutics Stock Rises on Q2 2026 Earnings

Corcept ended the quarter with $111 million in cash and equivalents, generated $33.5 million in operating cash flow, and reported modest capital spending, supporting continued investment in its pipeline and commercial operations. Neutral Sentiment: Investor expectations are now elevated. CORT trades near its 52-week high, with a reported price-to-earnings ratio above 265. Recent analyst targets vary widely, from $72 to $135, indicating significant disagreement over the appropriate valuation.

CORT trades near its 52-week high, with a reported price-to-earnings ratio above 265. Recent analyst targets vary widely, from $72 to $135, indicating significant disagreement over the appropriate valuation. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and a downgrade remain overhangs. Reported insider activity over the past six months shows substantially more selling than buying, while Wolfe Research downgraded the shares to Underperform. These signals may temper enthusiasm after the earnings-driven rally. Wolfe Research Downgrades Corcept Therapeutics to Underperform

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CORT. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial raised Corcept Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $106.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CORT

Insider Buying and Selling at Corcept Therapeutics

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider William Guyer sold 20,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $1,862,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at $371,123.05. The trade was a 83.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Atabak Mokari sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total value of $3,246,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 16,130 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,308,949.50. This trade represents a 71.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,088,050. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 2,326.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 50.0% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 770 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.51 and a 200-day moving average of $55.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 332.58 and a beta of 0.47.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that modulate the effects of cortisol, a hormone implicated in a range of severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. The company's scientific platform centers on selectively targeting the glucocorticoid receptor to counteract the harmful consequences of excess cortisol, a strategy designed to address diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

The company's flagship marketed product, Korlym (mifepristone), is approved in the United States for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to Cushing's syndrome in patients who have type 2 diabetes or glucose intolerance and are not candidates for surgery.

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