Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB - Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,023,689 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the June 30th total of 5,971,336 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,615,519 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Get Core Laboratories alerts: Sign Up

Core Laboratories Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $10.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $20.36. The company has a market cap of $477.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $124.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $126.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Core Laboratories has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.120-0.200 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Core Laboratories's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Core Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Weiss Ratings cut Core Laboratories from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Get Our Latest Analysis on Core Laboratories

Institutional Trading of Core Laboratories

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 845,251 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $13,549,000 after purchasing an additional 548,657 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 9.7% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,969,860 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $73,787,000 after purchasing an additional 528,976 shares in the last quarter. MAC Alpha Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,016,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,518,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 436.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,400 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 149,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company's stock.

Key Core Laboratories News

Here are the key news stories impacting Core Laboratories this week:

Positive Sentiment: Core Laboratories reported adjusted earnings of $0.11 per share, exceeding the $0.08 analyst consensus. Adjusted operating income rose 42% sequentially, while revenue increased 2% from the first quarter. Core Laboratories Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates

Core Laboratories reported adjusted earnings of $0.11 per share, exceeding the $0.08 analyst consensus. Adjusted operating income rose 42% sequentially, while revenue increased 2% from the first quarter. Positive Sentiment: The company repurchased 214,712 shares for approximately $2.7 million and generated $3.1 million in free cash flow, signaling continued capital-return activity despite challenging market conditions. Core Lab Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

The company repurchased 214,712 shares for approximately $2.7 million and generated $3.1 million in free cash flow, signaling continued capital-return activity despite challenging market conditions. Neutral Sentiment: Core Laboratories declared a quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share, payable August 31 to shareholders of record August 10. The annualized yield is approximately 0.4%, making the dividend a modest support rather than a major stock catalyst.

Core Laboratories declared a quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share, payable August 31 to shareholders of record August 10. The annualized yield is approximately 0.4%, making the dividend a modest support rather than a major stock catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s third-quarter revenue outlook of $128.5 million to $135.5 million broadly brackets the $132.5 million consensus estimate, while the earnings call provided additional commentary on the company’s outlook and operating trends. Core Laboratories Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management’s third-quarter revenue outlook of $128.5 million to $135.5 million broadly brackets the $132.5 million consensus estimate, while the earnings call provided additional commentary on the company’s outlook and operating trends. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue of $124.6 million missed the $126.3 million consensus estimate and declined 4.3% year over year. Adjusted EPS also fell from $0.19 a year earlier, indicating that the earnings beat was driven against lowered expectations rather than underlying year-over-year growth. Core Laboratories Misses Q2 Sales Expectations

Second-quarter revenue of $124.6 million missed the $126.3 million consensus estimate and declined 4.3% year over year. Adjusted EPS also fell from $0.19 a year earlier, indicating that the earnings beat was driven against lowered expectations rather than underlying year-over-year growth. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter EPS guidance of $0.12 to $0.20 has a midpoint of $0.16, below the $0.17 analyst consensus, reinforcing concerns about near-term profitability.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. is a global provider of proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services to the oil and gas industry. The company applies specialized expertise in core and fluid analysis, advanced petrophysical interpretation, and reservoir engineering to optimize hydrocarbon recovery. By integrating laboratory testing with field services and digital analytics, Core Laboratories delivers insights that help operators maximize production and extend the life of their assets.

The company's portfolio spans two primary service lines: reservoir description and production enhancement.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Core Laboratories, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Core Laboratories wasn't on the list.

While Core Laboratories currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here