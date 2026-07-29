Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Issues Earnings Results

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Core Laboratories updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.120-0.200 EPS.

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Core Laboratories Stock Down 7.7%

Core Laboratories stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,604,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,079. The stock has a market cap of $454.75 million, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLB shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Core Laboratories from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Core Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Report on CLB

Institutional Trading of Core Laboratories

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 118.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,953 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 400.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,333 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. is a global provider of proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services to the oil and gas industry. The company applies specialized expertise in core and fluid analysis, advanced petrophysical interpretation, and reservoir engineering to optimize hydrocarbon recovery. By integrating laboratory testing with field services and digital analytics, Core Laboratories delivers insights that help operators maximize production and extend the life of their assets.

The company's portfolio spans two primary service lines: reservoir description and production enhancement.

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