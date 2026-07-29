Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Releases Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.120-0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $128.5 million-$135.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.5 million.

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Core Laboratories Stock Performance

CLB traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.87. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,604,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,079. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $454.75 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 5.94%.Core Laboratories has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.120-0.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Core Laboratories from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories has an average rating of "Reduce".

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Laboratories

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,893 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Core Laboratories by 14.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,033 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 16,677 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 343.7% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,520 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 13,571 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 6.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,932 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. is a global provider of proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services to the oil and gas industry. The company applies specialized expertise in core and fluid analysis, advanced petrophysical interpretation, and reservoir engineering to optimize hydrocarbon recovery. By integrating laboratory testing with field services and digital analytics, Core Laboratories delivers insights that help operators maximize production and extend the life of their assets.

The company's portfolio spans two primary service lines: reservoir description and production enhancement.

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