Go Pro
→ Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture (From Altimetry) (Ad)tc pixel

Core Natural Resources (CNR) Expected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Core Natural Resources logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Core Natural Resources is expected to report earnings before market open on Thursday, August 6. Analysts forecast quarterly earnings of $0.554 per share on revenue of $1.097 billion.
  • In the prior quarter, the company earned $0.41 per share, beating estimates of $0.28, while revenue reached $899.48 million—up 94.7% year over year but below the $1.06 billion consensus estimate.
  • Wall Street maintains a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating, with an average price target of $112.50 versus the stock’s recent price of $77.91. The company also pays a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, yielding approximately 0.5%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR - Get Free Report) is projected to release its results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.5540 per share and revenue of $1.0973 billion for the quarter.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Core Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 1.49%.The firm had revenue of $899.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Core Natural Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Core Natural Resources Price Performance

CNR opened at $77.91 on Thursday. Core Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $68.78 and a 12-month high of $114.80. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $85.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.86 and a beta of 0.15.

Core Natural Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Core Natural Resources's payout ratio is currently -32.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Core Natural Resources by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,134 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Core Natural Resources by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the energy company's stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Core Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Core Natural Resources by 190.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,310 shares of the energy company's stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNR. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Core Natural Resources from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Core Natural Resources from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Core Natural Resources from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Core Natural Resources from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Core Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $112.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Core Natural Resources

About Core Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users. This segment includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the central preparation plant.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Core Natural Resources Right Now?

Before you consider Core Natural Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Core Natural Resources wasn't on the list.

While Core Natural Resources currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO Cover
Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO

The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
The dollar reset no one told you about
The dollar reset no one told you about
From Porter & Company (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
From Eagle Publishing (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines