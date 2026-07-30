Core Natural Resources (CNR) Expected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR - Get Free Report) is projected to release its results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.5540 per share and revenue of $1.0973 billion for the quarter.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Core Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 1.49%.The firm had revenue of $899.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Core Natural Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Core Natural Resources Price Performance

CNR opened at $77.91 on Thursday. Core Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $68.78 and a 12-month high of $114.80. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $85.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.86 and a beta of 0.15.

Core Natural Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Core Natural Resources's payout ratio is currently -32.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Core Natural Resources by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,134 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Core Natural Resources by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the energy company's stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Core Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Core Natural Resources by 190.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,310 shares of the energy company's stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNR. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Core Natural Resources from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Core Natural Resources from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Core Natural Resources from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Core Natural Resources from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Core Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $112.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Core Natural Resources

About Core Natural Resources

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users. This segment includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the central preparation plant.

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