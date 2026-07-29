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CoreCivic (CXW) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
CoreCivic logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • CoreCivic is expected to report Q2 2026 results after the market closes on August 5. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.344 per share and revenue of approximately $618.6 million; the earnings call is scheduled for August 6 at 11:00 a.m. ET.
  • Analyst sentiment is positive, with a consensus “Buy” rating and a $36.20 price target. Recent firms raised ratings or targets, including Noble Financial, which lifted its target to $35, and Northland Securities, which set a $40 target.
  • CoreCivic shares have gained strongly over the past year, trading near $30.34 versus a 52-week range of $15.73 to $32.69. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the stock, with several major funds increasing their positions in the first quarter.
  • Interested in CoreCivic? Here are five stocks we like better.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.3440 per share and revenue of $618.6340 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

CoreCivic Stock Performance

CXW opened at $30.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.57. CoreCivic has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $32.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CXW. Weiss Ratings raised CoreCivic from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen raised CoreCivic from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on CoreCivic in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Noble Financial boosted their price target on shares of CoreCivic from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $40.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Friday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CoreCivic

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,523 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 19,630 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,120 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 11,557 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 64,828 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 3,884.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,885 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 18,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 2.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 220,467 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company's stock.

CoreCivic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc NYSE: CXW is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management and operation of private correctional and detention facilities in the United States. The company enters into contracts with federal, state and local government agencies to house inmates and detainees in facilities that it owns or operates on a concession basis. In addition to traditional prison operations, CoreCivic provides specialized services such as community-based reentry programs, electronic monitoring and rehabilitation initiatives aimed at reducing recidivism.

CoreCivic's portfolio encompasses a mix of adult correctional facilities, immigration detention centers, residential reentry centers and other community-based programs.

Read More

Earnings History for CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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