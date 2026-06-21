CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the thirty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.5152.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRWV. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on CoreWeave in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Get CoreWeave alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRWV

CoreWeave Stock Performance

Shares of CRWV stock opened at $117.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.87. CoreWeave has a 52 week low of $63.80 and a 52 week high of $187.00. The company has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.93 and a beta of 7.14.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoreWeave will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CoreWeave

In other news, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 1,125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $90,967,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 285,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,071,541.22. The trade was a 79.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 986,540 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $106,349,012.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,071,739 shares of company stock worth $3,177,590,944.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreWeave

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWV. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 4.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company's stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 2.9% in the first quarter. Pathway Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company's stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 2.1% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,020 shares of the company's stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Key Stories Impacting CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer said CoreWeave’s contracted backlog may be larger than Wall Street currently expects, which supports the bullish view that demand for the company’s AI cloud capacity is still accelerating. Article link

Jim Cramer said CoreWeave’s contracted backlog may be larger than Wall Street currently expects, which supports the bullish view that demand for the company’s AI cloud capacity is still accelerating. Positive Sentiment: CoreWeave’s new MLPerf Training v6.0 records, including a very fast DeepSeek-V3 training result, reinforce its reputation as a top-tier AI compute platform and may help attract more customers. Article link

CoreWeave’s new MLPerf Training v6.0 records, including a very fast DeepSeek-V3 training result, reinforce its reputation as a top-tier AI compute platform and may help attract more customers. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around CoreWeave’s added AI backlog and its pending Nasdaq-100 inclusion is fueling momentum, since index-related buying can create extra demand for the shares. Article link

Coverage around CoreWeave’s added AI backlog and its pending Nasdaq-100 inclusion is fueling momentum, since index-related buying can create extra demand for the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Several insiders, including the CFO, CEO, and EVP, disclosed large stock sales, but the trades were made under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans, so investors may view them as less concerning than discretionary selling. SEC filing link

Several insiders, including the CFO, CEO, and EVP, disclosed large stock sales, but the trades were made under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans, so investors may view them as less concerning than discretionary selling. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts continue to highlight CoreWeave’s heavy 2026 capex plans and leveraged balance sheet as execution risks, even though those investments are tied to rapid AI demand growth. Article link

Analysts continue to highlight CoreWeave’s heavy 2026 capex plans and leveraged balance sheet as execution risks, even though those investments are tied to rapid AI demand growth. Negative Sentiment: Broader caution about an AI capex bubble and valuation risk could weigh on sentiment if investors become more risk-averse toward high-growth infrastructure names like CRWV. Article link

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CoreWeave, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CoreWeave wasn't on the list.

While CoreWeave currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here