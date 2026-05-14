CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) CEO Sells $21,134,000.00 in Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) CEO Michael Intrator sold 200,000 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $21,134,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,466,501 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $471,975,160.67. This trade represents a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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CoreWeave Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of CoreWeave stock traded up $2.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.21. 27,597,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,157,326. The stock has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.72 and a beta of 7.84. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $96.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.00. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.33 and a 12-month high of $187.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 25.57%.CoreWeave's revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreWeave News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup’s higher target adds to a run of analyst confidence in CoreWeave, suggesting the stock may still have room to rise if AI demand stays elevated. Benzinga

Citigroup’s higher target adds to a run of analyst confidence in CoreWeave, suggesting the stock may still have room to rise if AI demand stays elevated. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted strong AI infrastructure demand, including reported first-quarter revenue growth and a very large backlog, which supports the company’s growth narrative. Article Title

Recent coverage highlighted strong AI infrastructure demand, including reported first-quarter revenue growth and a very large backlog, which supports the company’s growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: CoreWeave also benefited from news that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s foundation bought more than $108 million of CoreWeave computing capacity for research institutions, underscoring demand for its AI compute services. Article Title

CoreWeave also benefited from news that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s foundation bought more than $108 million of CoreWeave computing capacity for research institutions, underscoring demand for its AI compute services. Neutral Sentiment: CoreWeave’s upcoming presentation at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference could draw attention, but by itself it is more of a visibility event than a major catalyst. Article Title

CoreWeave’s upcoming presentation at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference could draw attention, but by itself it is more of a visibility event than a major catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling, including COO Sachin Jain’s recent share sale, may slightly pressure sentiment even though the company said the sale was tied to tax withholding on vested equity. Article Title

Insider selling, including COO Sachin Jain’s recent share sale, may slightly pressure sentiment even though the company said the sale was tied to tax withholding on vested equity. Negative Sentiment: Some investors remain focused on CoreWeave’s heavy debt, ongoing losses, and questions about whether the AI growth story can keep accelerating at the same pace. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRWV. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Macquarie Infrastructure reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CoreWeave from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.97.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CoreWeave

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in CoreWeave by 272.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in CoreWeave by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Further Reading

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