CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Insider Brian Venturo Sells 1,125,000 Shares

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) insider Brian Venturo sold 1,125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.93, for a total transaction of $130,421,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Get CoreWeave alerts: Sign Up

CoreWeave Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of CRWV traded up $7.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.54. 31,791,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,700,368. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.89 and a 200-day moving average of $93.88. CoreWeave Inc. has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $187.00.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 33.82%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. CoreWeave's revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong top-line growth supports bullish thesis: CoreWeave reported calendar-quarter revenue that grew roughly 110% year-over-year, underpinning investor enthusiasm for its GPU/AI-cloud demand and helping momentum in the stock. (Background)

Strong top-line growth supports bullish thesis: CoreWeave reported calendar-quarter revenue that grew roughly 110% year-over-year, underpinning investor enthusiasm for its GPU/AI-cloud demand and helping momentum in the stock. (Background) Neutral Sentiment: Company is planning large debt and capital raises — market is treating the funding as growth-capital for expansion even though it increases leverage; that ambiguity can drive volatility and explain why shares are up despite added debt. CoreWeave Is Issuing Billions in Debt but Shares Are Up 64%. What’s Going on With CRWV Stock?

Company is planning large debt and capital raises — market is treating the funding as growth-capital for expansion even though it increases leverage; that ambiguity can drive volatility and explain why shares are up despite added debt. Negative Sentiment: Multiple large insider and major-holder sales were disclosed this week — Magnetar Financial reported a >50% cut in its position after selling ~323k and ~320k shares on Apr 20–21 (SEC filing). Large executive sales under Rule 10b5‑1 (including Brian M. Venturo selling 1,125,000 shares and other filings for Brannin McBee) increase supply and are typically viewed negatively even if pre‑arranged. Magnetar SEC filing McBee Form 4 Venturo Form 4

Multiple large insider and major-holder sales were disclosed this week — Magnetar Financial reported a >50% cut in its position after selling ~323k and ~320k shares on Apr 20–21 (SEC filing). Large executive sales under Rule 10b5‑1 (including Brian M. Venturo selling 1,125,000 shares and other filings for Brannin McBee) increase supply and are typically viewed negatively even if pre‑arranged. Negative Sentiment: Analyst/market caution ahead of upcoming earnings — some analysts (e.g., Seeking Alpha preview) flag risks around margins, cash burn and execution, which can limit upside and increase short‑term selling pressure ahead of results. CoreWeave: I'm Turning Cautious Ahead Of Earnings (Preview)

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CoreWeave in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on CoreWeave from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on CoreWeave from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $125.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWV

Institutional Trading of CoreWeave

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWV. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,824,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter worth about $882,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,260,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter worth about $455,000.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CoreWeave, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CoreWeave wasn't on the list.

While CoreWeave currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here