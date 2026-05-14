CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Price Target Raised to $158.00 at Citigroup

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $155.00 to $158.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup's target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.55% from the stock's previous close.

CRWV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $131.97.

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CoreWeave Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of CRWV traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.04. 22,830,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,102,766. The firm has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.74 and a beta of 7.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. CoreWeave has a 12-month low of $61.33 and a 12-month high of $187.00.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CoreWeave will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 159,168 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total value of $20,677,514.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 674,490 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,622,995.90. This trade represents a 19.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 375,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $43,443,750.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,448,144 shares of company stock worth $2,741,354,245.

Institutional Trading of CoreWeave

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in CoreWeave by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company's stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 2.1% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,020 shares of the company's stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in CoreWeave by 50.2% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in CoreWeave by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Trending Headlines about CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Positive Sentiment: CoreWeave is benefiting from renewed bullish sentiment on its AI cloud platform, including coverage that highlights strong demand for GPU-as-a-service and continued confidence in its growth prospects. Article Title

CoreWeave is benefiting from renewed bullish sentiment on its AI cloud platform, including coverage that highlights strong demand for GPU-as-a-service and continued confidence in its growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank raised its price target on CoreWeave to $135 from $125 and kept a Buy rating, reinforcing the view that Wall Street expects additional upside. Article Title

Deutsche Bank raised its price target on CoreWeave to $135 from $125 and kept a Buy rating, reinforcing the view that Wall Street expects additional upside. Positive Sentiment: CoreWeave’s AI computing capacity is getting another boost in visibility after Jensen Huang’s foundation disclosed roughly $108 million of CoreWeave cloud resources for universities and nonprofit research, underscoring real customer demand. Article Title

CoreWeave’s AI computing capacity is getting another boost in visibility after Jensen Huang’s foundation disclosed roughly $108 million of CoreWeave cloud resources for universities and nonprofit research, underscoring real customer demand. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary from Jim Cramer also kept CoreWeave in the spotlight, with the stock described as a high-risk, high-volatility name tied to the broader AI and rate-sensitive market trade. Article Title

Recent commentary from Jim Cramer also kept CoreWeave in the spotlight, with the stock described as a high-risk, high-volatility name tied to the broader AI and rate-sensitive market trade. Neutral Sentiment: CoreWeave announced it will present at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 19, which could provide fresh guidance but is not itself a major operating catalyst. Article Title

CoreWeave announced it will present at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 19, which could provide fresh guidance but is not itself a major operating catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling remains a headwind for sentiment, as COO Sachin Jain sold 14,750 shares and insider Brian Venturo sold 375,000 shares, even though both transactions were disclosed as pre-planned or tax-related. Article Title

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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