CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock Price Down 9.6% After Insider Selling

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $60.55 and last traded at $60.82. 35,792,159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 28,191,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.30.

Specifically, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 50,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $3,794,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 467,263 shares in the company, valued at $35,105,469.19. This represents a 9.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 55,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $4,169,715.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In other CoreWeave news, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 107,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.23, for a total value of $8,424,745.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,664,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,481,698.32. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised CoreWeave from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CoreWeave in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an "overweight" rating on the stock. Citigroup cut CoreWeave from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded CoreWeave to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoreWeave presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $136.25.

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More CoreWeave News

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

CoreWeave Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 7.17. The company's 50 day moving average price is $95.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.32.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.23). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The company's revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreWeave

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in CoreWeave by 272.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in CoreWeave by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CoreWeave in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CoreWeave in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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