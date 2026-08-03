CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock Price Up 19.5% - Still a Buy?

Shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) traded up 19.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $86.20 and last traded at $85.76. Approximately 44,121,378 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 28,407,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.77.

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Key Stories Impacting CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Monday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an "overweight" rating for the company. TD Cowen upgraded shares of CoreWeave to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on CoreWeave from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $136.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRWV

CoreWeave Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 7.45. The business's fifty day moving average is $93.58 and its 200 day moving average is $95.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 25.57%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CoreWeave Inc. will post -5.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CoreWeave

In other news, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 13,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $923,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $13,324,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,276,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $151,681,415.30. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 13,636,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,486,944 in the last three months. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CoreWeave

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWV. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 4.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company's stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Pathway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CoreWeave by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Pathway Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company's stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its position in CoreWeave by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,020 shares of the company's stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in CoreWeave by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in CoreWeave by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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