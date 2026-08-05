CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Trading Down 2.2% After Insider Selling

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $89.77 and last traded at $89.89. Approximately 20,476,070 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 28,364,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.90.

Specifically, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 17,684 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $1,433,995.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $593,254.44. The trade was a 70.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 144,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $11,861,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 323,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,627,173.31. This trade represents a 30.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In other news, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 33,216 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $2,754,935.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on CoreWeave from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CoreWeave from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $136.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRWV

Key Headlines Impacting CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Positive Sentiment: CoreWeave signed a multi-year agreement with Solidigm for priority access to enterprise SSD capacity. The arrangement should help the company scale storage alongside GPU compute, strengthening its integrated AI cloud platform and reducing a potential infrastructure bottleneck. CoreWeave Signs Multi-Year Agreement With Solidigm to Strengthen Its Integrated AI Cloud Platform

CoreWeave signed a multi-year agreement with Solidigm for priority access to enterprise SSD capacity. The arrangement should help the company scale storage alongside GPU compute, strengthening its integrated AI cloud platform and reducing a potential infrastructure bottleneck. Positive Sentiment: The company’s planned entry into Indonesia is the main recent catalyst. Three data centers with 360 megawatts of contracted IT power are expected to come online in 2028, giving CoreWeave its first Asia-Pacific presence and positioning it to serve regional AI demand, data-sovereignty requirements and enterprise customers. CoreWeave expands into Indonesia, announces first data center in Asia-Pacific

The company’s planned entry into Indonesia is the main recent catalyst. Three data centers with 360 megawatts of contracted IT power are expected to come online in 2028, giving CoreWeave its first Asia-Pacific presence and positioning it to serve regional AI demand, data-sovereignty requirements and enterprise customers. Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and assigned a $250 price target, while Piper Sandler initiated coverage with an “overweight” rating and a $151 target. The recommendations reinforce expectations for substantial long-term growth in AI compute demand. CoreWeave initiated with Overweight

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and assigned a $250 price target, while Piper Sandler initiated coverage with an “overweight” rating and a $151 target. The recommendations reinforce expectations for substantial long-term growth in AI compute demand. Neutral Sentiment: Options activity has been unusually elevated, with call volume above typical levels. High short-borrowing costs and a sizable implied earnings move could amplify gains if results and guidance are strong, but they also increase downside and volatility risk. CoreWeave Powers Up: The Asia Infrastructure Grab

Options activity has been unusually elevated, with call volume above typical levels. High short-borrowing costs and a sizable implied earnings move could amplify gains if results and guidance are strong, but they also increase downside and volatility risk. Negative Sentiment: CoreWeave’s Aug. 11 earnings report is a near-term uncertainty. Analysts expect quarterly earnings to decline, and the company previously missed consensus EPS estimates despite revenue growth exceeding 100% year over year. Earnings Preview: CoreWeave Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline

CoreWeave’s Aug. 11 earnings report is a near-term uncertainty. Analysts expect quarterly earnings to decline, and the company previously missed consensus EPS estimates despite revenue growth exceeding 100% year over year. Negative Sentiment: Investors continue to face balance-sheet and execution concerns: CoreWeave remains unprofitable, carries substantial leverage and has a current ratio near 0.31. Reported insider selling and the heavy spending required for global data-center construction add to the risk profile.

CoreWeave Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.90 and a 200 day moving average of $95.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 7.44.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CoreWeave Inc. will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Haven Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in CoreWeave during the second quarter worth $242,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in CoreWeave during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,298,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 48.5% in the second quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 7,040 shares of the company's stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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