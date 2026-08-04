CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Trading Up 7.2% - Should You Buy?

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) shares were up 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $94.30 and last traded at $91.90. Approximately 33,129,502 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 28,442,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.76.

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Trending Headlines about CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Positive Sentiment: Indonesia expansion adds major Asia-Pacific growth opportunity. CoreWeave announced three Indonesian data centers totaling 360 megawatts of contracted IT power, expected to come online in 2028. The facilities will mark the company’s first data-center presence in Asia-Pacific and could help it serve regional AI customers requiring low-latency computing and local data storage. CoreWeave expands into Indonesia, announces first data center in Asia-Pacific

CoreWeave announced three Indonesian data centers totaling 360 megawatts of contracted IT power, expected to come online in 2028. The facilities will mark the company’s first data-center presence in Asia-Pacific and could help it serve regional AI customers requiring low-latency computing and local data storage. Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst initiation strengthened sentiment. Piper Sandler began coverage with an Overweight rating and a $151 price target, implying substantial upside from recent trading levels. The firm’s view reinforces optimism that CoreWeave’s scale, contracted revenue and AI infrastructure demand can support continued long-term growth. CoreWeave initiated with Overweight

Piper Sandler began coverage with an Overweight rating and a $151 price target, implying substantial upside from recent trading levels. The firm’s view reinforces optimism that CoreWeave’s scale, contracted revenue and AI infrastructure demand can support continued long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Trading activity indicated strong speculative interest. Call-option volume was above its typical level, while reports that Cathie Wood’s firm purchased CoreWeave shares added to the stock’s momentum. A positive view of CoreWeave’s related cloud-storage deal with Backblaze also supported broader confidence in its ecosystem. Backblaze quarter and CoreWeave deal

Call-option volume was above its typical level, while reports that Cathie Wood’s firm purchased CoreWeave shares added to the stock’s momentum. A positive view of CoreWeave’s related cloud-storage deal with Backblaze also supported broader confidence in its ecosystem. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming earnings remain the next major catalyst. Preview reports expect second-quarter earnings to decline, and CoreWeave’s prior quarter missed the consensus EPS estimate despite revenue more than doubling year over year. Strong guidance could validate the expansion story, but an earnings or outlook disappointment could quickly reverse the recent gains. CoreWeave Q2 earnings preview

Preview reports expect second-quarter earnings to decline, and CoreWeave’s prior quarter missed the consensus EPS estimate despite revenue more than doubling year over year. Strong guidance could validate the expansion story, but an earnings or outlook disappointment could quickly reverse the recent gains. Negative Sentiment: Financial risk and volatility remain elevated. CoreWeave has substantial leverage, a weak current ratio, negative margins and a high implied earnings move. Its capital-intensive expansion could pressure cash flow and increase execution risk, even as the company builds a larger contracted infrastructure base.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CoreWeave from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on CoreWeave from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $136.70.

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CoreWeave Trading Up 7.2%

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 7.45.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The business's revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoreWeave Inc. will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeff Baker sold 6,455 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $429,322.05. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,167 shares in the company, valued at $476,677.17. The trade was a 47.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 13,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $923,520.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 11,981,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,240,941 in the last three months. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreWeave

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CoreWeave by 275.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company's stock worth $1,999,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,478 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 6,022.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 112,768 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,075,000 after buying an additional 110,926 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of CoreWeave by 8,455.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 611,301 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,775,000 after buying an additional 604,156 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CoreWeave by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,947 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 26,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in CoreWeave during the 4th quarter worth $15,539,000.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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