CoreWeave Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CRWV)

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 300,950 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 31% compared to the typical daily volume of 230,498 call options.

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CoreWeave Stock Performance

Shares of CoreWeave stock traded up $13.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.76. The company's stock had a trading volume of 44,091,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,365,977. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $93.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. CoreWeave has a one year low of $60.55 and a one year high of $153.20. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 7.45.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The firm's revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CoreWeave will post -5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about CoreWeave

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 13,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $923,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jeff Baker sold 6,455 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $429,322.05. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,167 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $476,677.17. The trade was a 47.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 13,636,344 shares of company stock worth $1,516,486,944 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWV. Haven Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreWeave in the second quarter worth $242,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the second quarter valued at $258,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the second quarter worth about $7,298,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 7,040 shares of the company's stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Rivers Group bought a new stake in CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded CoreWeave from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CoreWeave in a report on Monday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $136.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRWV

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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