CoreWeave's (CRWV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRWV. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CoreWeave from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CoreWeave from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "underperform" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $135.00.

Get CoreWeave alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Analysis on CRWV

CoreWeave Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWV opened at $85.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 7.14. CoreWeave has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $166.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.78.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.23). CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 25.57%.The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The business's revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CoreWeave will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CoreWeave

In related news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,404,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $166,172,106.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 282,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,428,031. This represents a 83.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total transaction of $124,672,500.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 26,575,216 shares of company stock worth $3,082,804,242 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 275.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,999,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,478 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in CoreWeave by 6,022.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 112,768 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,075,000 after buying an additional 110,926 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in CoreWeave by 8,455.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 611,301 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,775,000 after buying an additional 604,156 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CoreWeave by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,947 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 26,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hidden Lake Asset Management LP bought a new stake in CoreWeave in the third quarter worth $14,814,000.

CoreWeave News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CoreWeave, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CoreWeave wasn't on the list.

While CoreWeave currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here