CorMedix (CRMD) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $96.04 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $127.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.96 million. CorMedix had a net margin of 45.25% and a return on equity of 45.57%. CorMedix's revenue was up 226.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect CorMedix to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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CorMedix Stock Performance

Shares of CRMD opened at $7.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $564.06 million, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.74. CorMedix has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $14.96. The company's fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 454.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in CorMedix during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CorMedix during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in CorMedix by 666.6% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,385 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in CorMedix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 34.18% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRMD. Weiss Ratings raised CorMedix from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CorMedix from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised CorMedix from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $14.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CorMedix

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to reduce inflammation and prevent infection in critically and chronically ill patient populations. The company's lead product candidate, Neutrolin, is a catheter lock solution that combines taurolidine, heparin and citrate to prevent catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSIs) in patients undergoing hemodialysis. Neutrolin has received market authorization in the European Union under the CE Mark and is positioned to address a significant unmet medical need for infection prevention in dialysis centers.

In addition to its lead asset, CorMedix is advancing a biochemical portfolio aimed at mitigating complications associated with peritoneal dialysis and other high-risk procedures.

Further Reading

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