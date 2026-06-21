Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.3077.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Corning from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Corning from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Corning from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research cut shares of Corning from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

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Insider Transactions at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 20,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total transaction of $4,124,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 25,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,273,301.10. This trade represents a 43.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michaune D. Tillman sold 3,260 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.02, for a total transaction of $674,885.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,106,221.48. This trade represents a 24.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,655 shares of company stock worth $30,692,561. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signature Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in Corning by 19.3% in the first quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 383 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its position in Corning by 0.8% in the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Balefire LLC boosted its position in Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its position in Corning by 1.3% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

Corning Price Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $195.28 on Friday. Corning has a 52 week low of $49.97 and a 52 week high of $211.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $168.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.25.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Corning's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corning will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Corning's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.59%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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