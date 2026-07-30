Corning (NYSE:GLW) Trading Up 9.2% - Time to Buy?

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) was up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $136.09 and last traded at $135.43. 18,059,347 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 13,109,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.05.

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Key Corning News

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Corning reported adjusted earnings of $0.78 per share versus the $0.76 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 17.1% year over year to $4.74 billion, above the $4.63 billion forecast. Optical Communications and Enterprise growth were key contributors. Corning Stock Crashes on Earnings, But the Sell-Off Looks Overdone

Corning reported adjusted earnings of $0.78 per share versus the $0.76 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 17.1% year over year to $4.74 billion, above the $4.63 billion forecast. Optical Communications and Enterprise growth were key contributors. Positive Sentiment: AI infrastructure demand remains strong: Management highlighted continued demand for optical connectivity supporting artificial-intelligence data centers, along with growth initiatives under its Springboard plan. Amazon and Nvidia-related fiber opportunities reinforce the company’s long-term growth narrative. GLW Q2 Earnings Call Highlights AI Growth Plan

Management highlighted continued demand for optical connectivity supporting artificial-intelligence data centers, along with growth initiatives under its Springboard plan. Amazon and Nvidia-related fiber opportunities reinforce the company’s long-term growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Cash generation supports the rebound case: Strong free cash flow and unusually heavy short-put activity suggest some investors view the post-earnings weakness as excessive and are willing to buy or support the stock at lower prices. Corning Delivers Strong FCF Results

Strong free cash flow and unusually heavy short-put activity suggest some investors view the post-earnings weakness as excessive and are willing to buy or support the stock at lower prices. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views remain mixed: Citigroup reduced its target to $220 but retained a Buy rating, while JPMorgan cut its target to $170 and kept a Neutral rating. The revisions reflect near-term caution but still imply potential upside from current levels.

Citigroup reduced its target to $220 but retained a Buy rating, while JPMorgan cut its target to $170 and kept a Neutral rating. The revisions reflect near-term caution but still imply potential upside from current levels. Negative Sentiment: Q3 guidance triggered the initial selloff: Corning’s earnings beat was overshadowed by guidance of $0.85–$0.89 in adjusted EPS, which investors viewed as light against elevated expectations. Smartphone-related softness and tough comparisons may limit near-term momentum. Corning’s AI Data-Center Trade Hits a Guidance Wall

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Corning from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Corning from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Corning from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Corning from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Corning from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $176.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLW

Corning Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $185.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.53. The stock has a market cap of $116.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.890 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Corning's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.59%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 20,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total transaction of $4,124,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 25,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,301.10. This trade represents a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michaune D. Tillman sold 3,260 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.02, for a total value of $674,885.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,106,221.48. The trade was a 24.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 160,655 shares of company stock valued at $30,692,560 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corning

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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