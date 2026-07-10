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Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Trading Up 1.6% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 10, 2026
Corpay logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Corpay shares rose 1.6% in Thursday trading, briefly reaching $347.69 and last trading near $350.67, though volume was far below normal at just 20,697 shares versus an average of 724,721.
  • Wall Street remains generally positive on the stock, with 13 Buy ratings and 3 Hold ratings; the consensus analyst price target is $383.07, above the current share price.
  • The company reported Q1 earnings of -$0.01 EPS on revenue of $5.63 million, while insiders have recently sold shares and institutional investors now own 98.84% of the stock.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Corpay.

Corpay, Inc (NYSE:CPAY - Get Free Report) traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $347.69 and last traded at $350.6690. 20,697 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 724,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $345.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $388.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Corpay from $440.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Loop Capital started coverage on Corpay in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $406.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Corpay from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $383.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CPAY

Corpay Trading Down 0.1%

The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business's 50 day moving average price is $347.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The corporate payments company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter. Corpay had a return on equity of 38.68% and a net margin of 24.60%. Equities analysts expect that Corpay, Inc will post 25.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Armando Lins Netto sold 70,476 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.13, for a total value of $24,816,713.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,913.62. The trade was a 86.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven T. Stull sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.78, for a total value of $360,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 28,241 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,188,787.98. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,677 shares of company stock worth $31,304,091. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corpay

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corpay by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the corporate payments company's stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Corpay by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,318 shares of the corporate payments company's stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Corpay by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 883 shares of the corporate payments company's stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Corpay by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 149 shares of the corporate payments company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Corpay by 1.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,771 shares of the corporate payments company's stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company's stock.

About Corpay

(Get Free Report)

Corpay is a global corporate payments company that provides businesses with a range of payment and expense management solutions. Its services are designed to help organizations manage payables, card programs, travel and fleet-related expenses, and cross-border transactions more efficiently.

The company serves customers across a variety of industries and geographies, offering software and payment tools that streamline accounts payable, vendor payments, and workforce payments. Corpay also provides specialized solutions for fleet management and international payments, helping businesses control costs and simplify financial operations.

Corpay operates as part of the broader financial technology and payment processing sector.

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