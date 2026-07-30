Corsair Gaming (CRSR) to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $310.4780 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $354.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $351.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Corsair Gaming to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Corsair Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of Corsair Gaming stock opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.39 and a beta of 1.85. Corsair Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Corsair Gaming

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Corsair Gaming by 245.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,178 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRSR shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Corsair Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Corsair Gaming from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Corsair Gaming from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $9.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRSR

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, headquartered in Fremont, California, is a leading manufacturer of high-performance gaming peripherals and PC components. Since its founding in 1994 by Andy Paul, Don Lieberman and John Beekley as Corsair Microsystems, the company has evolved from producing memory modules to a broad portfolio of gaming hardware. Its product range includes gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, PC chassis, power supplies, cooling solutions, memory modules, solid-state drives and streaming accessories under brands such as Corsair, Elgato and SCUF Gaming.

The company's solutions cater to PC enthusiasts, competitive gamers and content creators, offering hardware and integrated software designed to optimize performance and user experience.

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