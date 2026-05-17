Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.1429.

CTVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,311 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $636,207.05. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,289.50. The trade was a 50.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corteva

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 2.9% during the first quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the company's stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Corteva by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Corteva by 2.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,694 shares of the company's stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its position in Corteva by 9.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Corteva by 1.3% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company's stock.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA stock opened at $82.17 on Friday. Corteva has a one year low of $60.53 and a one year high of $85.63. The company's fifty day moving average price is $81.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. Corteva had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Corteva's payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc NYSE: CTVA is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva's operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

Further Reading

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