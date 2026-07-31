Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.1905.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTVA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Corteva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. CICC Research lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

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Corteva Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $89.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a PE ratio of 52.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $82.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.55. Corteva has a 12-month low of $60.53 and a 12-month high of $90.97.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.50%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Corteva's payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Corteva News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Corteva this week:

Institutional Trading of Corteva

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 334.6% during the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 339 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company's stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc NYSE: CTVA is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva's operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

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