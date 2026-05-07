Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. BNP Paribas Exane's price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.84% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTVA. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. CICC Research lifted their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Corteva from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $86.62.

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Corteva Stock Performance

Corteva stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.07. 202,263 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,953,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.59. Corteva has a 12-month low of $60.53 and a 12-month high of $85.63. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $80.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.48.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,311 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $636,207.05. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,289.50. This trade represents a 50.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,536,951 shares of the company's stock worth $5,398,392,000 after buying an additional 317,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,570,876 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,451,346,000 after buying an additional 1,290,071 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,537,500 shares of the company's stock worth $1,309,599,000 after buying an additional 805,873 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in Corteva by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 17,026,221 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,141,268,000 after acquiring an additional 10,675,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Corteva by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,731,834 shares of the company's stock worth $786,385,000 after acquiring an additional 562,550 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc NYSE: CTVA is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva's operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

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