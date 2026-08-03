Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.00% from the stock's current price.

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Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CICC Research boosted their price objective on Corteva from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Corteva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Corteva from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $91.14.

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Corteva Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.30. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,985,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,005,341. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $82.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.63. Corteva has a 12-month low of $60.53 and a 12-month high of $90.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.57.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.06. Corteva had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corteva

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 334.6% during the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 339 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 2,764.3% during the 1st quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc NYSE: CTVA is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva's operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

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