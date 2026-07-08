Cory Anne Roclawski Sells 4,169 Shares of Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Stock

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS - Get Free Report) EVP Cory Anne Roclawski sold 4,169 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $284,992.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,685,894.32. The trade was a 14.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

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Kodiak Gas Services Stock Up 2.9%

KGS traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.00. 1,686,204 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 94.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.89. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $70.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.86. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $77.68.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $345.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Kodiak Gas Services's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Kodiak Gas Services's payout ratio is currently 264.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kodiak Gas Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KGS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 1,501.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,219 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 80.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KGS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Gas Services presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $78.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KGS

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings.

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