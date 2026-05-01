Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Fearnley Fonds

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Fearnley Fonds from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CMRE. Wall Street Zen downgraded Costamare from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Costamare from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $12.00.

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Costamare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMRE opened at $16.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.67. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.22. Costamare has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $18.06.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $199.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.50 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 39.93%.The business's revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costamare

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costamare by 1.7% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 46,255 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Costamare by 85.1% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 45,548 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 20,943 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costamare in the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in Costamare by 105.9% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 33,501 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 17,233 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Costamare by 652.7% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,627 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costamare News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Costamare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company announced a dividend increase and a major fleet renewal program: Costamare said it boosted its dividend and ordered 16 newbuild vessels tied to long‑term COSCO charters, supporting future contracted revenue visibility and fleet modernization. This is a material growth and cash‑return signal for income investors. TipRanks Article

Company announced a dividend increase and a major fleet renewal program: Costamare said it boosted its dividend and ordered 16 newbuild vessels tied to long‑term COSCO charters, supporting future contracted revenue visibility and fleet modernization. This is a material growth and cash‑return signal for income investors. Positive Sentiment: Management and press releases highlighted record adjusted net income and fleet renewal progress, which underpins stronger cash flow and justified the dividend hike — a bullish catalyst for yield‑focused shareholders. MarketIsOpen Article

Management and press releases highlighted record adjusted net income and fleet renewal progress, which underpins stronger cash flow and justified the dividend hike — a bullish catalyst for yield‑focused shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: Reported revenue growth (~+5.6% y/y to ~$199.3M) and strong margins (net margin ~33.2%, ROE ~15.5%) were published in the company’s Q1 release and slide deck — positive fundamentals but already partly priced in. Investors should review the slide deck and call for detail on charter coverage and timing. Press Release / Slide Deck

Reported revenue growth (~+5.6% y/y to ~$199.3M) and strong margins (net margin ~33.2%, ROE ~15.5%) were published in the company’s Q1 release and slide deck — positive fundamentals but already partly priced in. Investors should review the slide deck and call for detail on charter coverage and timing. Neutral Sentiment: Company published earnings materials and a prepared‑remarks transcript and investors can listen to the conference call for color on earnings quality, charter backlog and capex/timing for the newbuilds. These disclosures reduce uncertainty but could also reveal downside risks. Seeking Alpha Transcript

Company published earnings materials and a prepared‑remarks transcript and investors can listen to the conference call for color on earnings quality, charter backlog and capex/timing for the newbuilds. These disclosures reduce uncertainty but could also reveal downside risks. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage emphasized weaker profitability trends on a GAAP basis and suggested “contracted revenues” dynamics are changing the investment story — this commentary prompted caution that future earnings could be more volatile than recent adjusted results imply. Yahoo Finance Article

Some coverage emphasized weaker profitability trends on a GAAP basis and suggested “contracted revenues” dynamics are changing the investment story — this commentary prompted caution that future earnings could be more volatile than recent adjusted results imply. Negative Sentiment: There are mixed headlines around EPS figures (some outlets report an adjusted beat, others a GAAP miss), which can create short‑term volatility as traders sort out which metric matters for valuation; reconcile adjusted vs GAAP EPS in the press release and notes. GlobeNewswire Release

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc is a leading owner and manager of containerships, specializing in the acquisition, chartering and operation of modern container vessels. The company secures employment for its fleet under a mix of long‐term and short‐term agreements, providing vital capacity to major shipping lines and leveraging fixed-rate charters to support cash flow stability.

Founded in 1974 and headquartered in Athens, Greece, Costamare has cultivated a disciplined approach to fleet renewal, often overseeing newbuild supervision and shipyard coordination to ensure vessels meet performance and environmental standards.

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