CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) CEO Acquires $2,489,837.00 in Stock

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Florance bought 83,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,489,837.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,806,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,986,271.85. This trade represents a 4.83% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

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CoStar Group Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $30.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,320,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,272,281. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day moving average of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $97.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.72.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $928.81 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 2.08%.CoStar Group's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. CoStar Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. Research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. Robert W. Baird set a $34.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $34.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $41.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSGP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 683,061 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $45,929,000 after acquiring an additional 28,279 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,321,700 shares of the technology company's stock worth $156,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,584 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 245,184 shares of the technology company's stock worth $16,486,000 after buying an additional 122,776 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 210,095 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $14,127,000 after buying an additional 38,715 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,933,185 shares of the technology company's stock worth $869,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,543 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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