CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Earns Market Perform Rating from William Blair

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "market perform" rating restated by stock analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CSGP. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $46.17.

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CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $26.68 and a 12 month high of $97.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 505.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.64.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. CoStar Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance purchased 71,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $2,514,336.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,722,865 shares in the company, valued at $60,644,848. This trade represents a 4.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoStar Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 683,061 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $45,929,000 after buying an additional 28,279 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,321,700 shares of the technology company's stock worth $156,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,584 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 245,184 shares of the technology company's stock worth $16,486,000 after acquiring an additional 122,776 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 210,095 shares of the technology company's stock worth $14,127,000 after acquiring an additional 38,715 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,933,185 shares of the technology company's stock worth $869,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting CoStar Group

Here are the key news stories impacting CoStar Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: CoStar reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.32 per share , above the $0.28–$0.29 analyst consensus and up from $0.17 a year earlier. Revenue rose 18.4% year over year to $925 million , while net income increased sharply and adjusted EBITDA more than doubled, signaling improving profitability. CoStar Group Q2 2026 Results

CoStar reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , above the $0.28–$0.29 analyst consensus and up from $0.17 a year earlier. Revenue rose 18.4% year over year to , while net income increased sharply and adjusted EBITDA more than doubled, signaling improving profitability. Positive Sentiment: Net new bookings reached $69 million , up 3% from the prior quarter, supporting continued demand across CoStar’s real estate marketplaces, information and analytics businesses. Management described the results as a profitability inflection. CoStar Group Q2 2026 Earnings

Net new bookings reached , up 3% from the prior quarter, supporting continued demand across CoStar’s real estate marketplaces, information and analytics businesses. Management described the results as a profitability inflection. Positive Sentiment: Full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $1.32–$1.39 is above the roughly $1.29 analyst estimate, potentially reinforcing the longer-term earnings-growth story.

Full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of is above the roughly $1.29 analyst estimate, potentially reinforcing the longer-term earnings-growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s second-quarter revenue was slightly below expectations, despite the strong year-over-year growth rate. The company also continues to trade well below its 52-week high, which may be encouraging bargain hunting and speculative buying ahead of earnings.

Management’s second-quarter revenue was slightly below expectations, despite the strong year-over-year growth rate. The company also continues to trade well below its 52-week high, which may be encouraging bargain hunting and speculative buying ahead of earnings. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance was below consensus: adjusted EPS of $0.31–$0.34 versus $0.36 expected, and revenue of $935–$945 million versus approximately $970 million expected. The softer near-term outlook may limit the stock’s upside and explains the mixed market reaction. CoStar Q2 Earnings and Q3 Guidance

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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