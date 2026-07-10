CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Hits New 1-Year Low - Time to Sell?

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.13 and last traded at $28.2160, with a volume of 2458566 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.19.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSGP. Bank of America decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CoStar Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $44.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $54.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on CSGP

CoStar Group Stock Down 3.1%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.73 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm's revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance purchased 71,430 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,514,336.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,722,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at $60,644,848. This trade represents a 4.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoStar Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Enhancing Capital LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Enhancing Capital LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in CoStar Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,368 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in CoStar Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 35,539 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,517 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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