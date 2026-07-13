CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the technology company's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price target indicates a potential upside of 40.20% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $44.00 price target on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Benchmark assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $54.00.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CSGP

CoStar Group Trading Up 3.0%

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $29.24 on Monday. CoStar Group has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $97.43. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 486.50, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance bought 71,430 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $2,514,336.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,722,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,644,848. This represents a 4.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoStar Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 683,061 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $45,929,000 after buying an additional 28,279 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,321,700 shares of the technology company's stock worth $156,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,584 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 245,184 shares of the technology company's stock worth $16,486,000 after acquiring an additional 122,776 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 210,095 shares of the technology company's stock worth $14,127,000 after acquiring an additional 38,715 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,629,000. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company's stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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